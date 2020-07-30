1/
MATTHEW CARRERA
1991 - 2020
{ "" }
MATTHEW ALEJANDRO CABRERA  
Born on October 16, 1991 in Washington, DC and passed away July 20, 2020 in Maryland. He was raised in the Lincoln Park community in Rockville, Maryland. He graduated from Julius West Middle School and Richard Montgomery High School. He enjoyed football and concerts. He leaves behind numerous friends and is survived by his father, Roger Manuel Cabrera; mother, Catherine Bauer Cabrera; brother, Brian Alberto Cabrera; half-brother, James Robert Oberlander and a very large extended family. He will be greatly missed by all. There will be a funeral mass held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD on July 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. His ashes will be spread with other family members in California. www.snowdencares.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
