MATTHEW K HOLTZMAN
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, MATTHEW K. HOLTZMAN of Rockville, Md. beloved husband of Toby Holtzman, loving father of Irene (Edwin Sorto) Holtzman and Rebecca (Kerynn) Holtzman, dear brother of Joy (Ira) Adler, cherished grandfather of Oliver and Charley Holtzman. Funeral service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020, 11 A.M. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Md. Shiva will be observed on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Synagogue and at the late residence Sunday through Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom or to The Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.