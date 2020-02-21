The Washington Post

MATTHEW LEOPARD (1960 - 2020)

Notice
Matthew G. Leopard (Age 59)  

Passed on February 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A member of the federal Senior Executive Service, Matt directed the Office of Information Management within the Office of Mission Support at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Loving husband, father, brother and uncle, he is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Patricia, son, Thomas, daughter, Sarah, and sisters, Ann (Vienna, VA) and Melissa (Buffalo, NY) and their families-his premature passing has left their hearts broken. A prayer service will be held at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow with military honors at Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Friends of Bahia Honda State Park, Inc., P.O. Box 430403, Big Pine Key, Florida 33043, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
