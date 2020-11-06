MATTHEW DAVID LOUDON
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, MATTHEW DAVID LOUDON of Olney, MD. Beloved son of David and Deena Goldberg Loudon. Dear brother of Ryan and Gillian Loudon. Loving grandson of Leonard and Phyllis Shankman Goldberg and John and Katherine Herbold Loudon and great-grandson of Lola Herbold. Loving nephew of Tom and Sarah Loudon and Bret and Paula Goldberg Butler. Cherished cousin of Megan and Michael Loudon. He is also survived by countless friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Please observe COVID-19 protocols. Memorial contributions may be made to Angels at Risk, www.angelsatrisk.com
or to Relay For Life
, www.secure.acsevents.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.