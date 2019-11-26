The Washington Post

MATTHEW MASON Jr.

MatThew T. Mason, Jr. (Age 90)  

Matthew Thomas Mason, Jr., of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gretchen M. Mason; daughter, Gloria McGhee; stepson, Alan McKinney; three grandchildren, Jan, Matthew and Mark; sons-in-law, Mark Holbert and Joe McGhee; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service, 12 Noon, at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2019
