

MATTHEW WHITE PERRY JR.



Matthew White Perry, Jr. died in Charlottesville, Virginia, on June 22, 2019.

Mr. Perry was born in Washington, DC in 1934, the third of four children of Matthew White Perry, MD, and the former Fannie Dodson Dial. He was educated at St. Albans School in Washington, DC, at Princeton University, where he was Chairman of the Nassau Literary Magazine and the Class Poet; and at the University of Virginia School of Law, where he helped found the Virginia Journal of International Law. He also attended Union Theological Seminary as a Rockefeller Brother Theological Fellow and studied theological philosophy at the Graduate School of Princeton University.

From 1961 to 1965 Mr. Perry was engaged in the private practice of law in Washington, DC. From 1966 to 1972 he was an attorney with Warner-Lambert Pharmaceutical Company, last serving as Counsel to its Western Hemisphere Group. From 1972 to 1981 he was with the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, where he served as Vice President International. Subsequently he moved to Palmyra, Virginia, where he was engaged in the private practice of law until his retirement in 2011. His avocation was writing traditional poetry.

He was a member of the Chevy Chase Club and the Metropolitan Club.

Mr. Perry is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Jane Everett Hadley of St. Louis; by daughter Anne Perry Owen, her husband Timothy R. Owen of Purcellville, Virginia, and daughter Laura Hadley Perry of Brooklyn, New York; by three grandsons, Christopher A. Owen, Matthew C. Owen and Timothy R. Owen, Jr. and their wives; and six great-grandchildren; and by his brother, Robert Hastings Perry of Washington, DC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Perry Stranahan, and his brother William Dial Perry.

Services pending.