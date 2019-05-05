Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTHEW POGGI. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

POGGI MATTHEW M. POGGI, M.D. Of Chevy Chase, MD, died April 27, 2019 of complications from multiple sclerosis. He was 49. Matt served proudly in the U.S. Navy for 15 years; he separated from the service with the rank of Commander, and later in life he was actively involved with . Matt graduated from The Hotchkiss School, where his service as an EMT sparked his interest in medicine, and Yale University, from which he received a B.A. and M.A. in American Studies and his medical degree, all with honors, and where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and captain of the Pistol Team. He never missed a class throughout high school, college or medical school. Matt enjoyed a distinguished clinical and academic medical career both during his Navy service and for several years after his separation. His peers and patients admired his expertise and especially prized his kindness, compassion, patience and devotion. Matt served in a variety of military and civilian clinical and teaching capacities, including as the Assistant Head of Radiation Oncology at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, Medical Director of the Cancer Center of Inova Alexandria Hospital, and Assistant Professor of Radiology and Radiation Oncology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and Howard University College of Medicine. In addition, Matt was a productive researcher and writer who authored dozens of works in his field, including research protocols, peer-reviewed articles, and standard text book chapters, and he was a popular and prolific lecturer and presenter on a variety of radiation oncology-related subjects. Matt received many honors and awards for his work; he felt particularly honored when recognized as Teacher of the Year by the Association of Residents in Radiation Oncology for 2006-2007, and by his various military commendations. Matt held memberships in several professional associations related to his field, as well as in the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States, and served others in several medical missions. Matt was a member of Chevy Chase Club. He was active as a Class Agent for both Hotchkiss and Yale, and served on the Worship Committee of St. John's Norwood Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD, where together with his wife Sarah, Matt taught Sunday school classes to teen congregants for several years. Matt was an avid and eclectic reader and movie enthusiast, and for much of his life enjoyed a variety of outdoor pursuits, especially skiing and water sports such as swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving. For all his life, Matt was treasured by many as a delightful and stalwart friend who stood, and later sat, as a model of good cheer, humor and warmth. One friend recalls that "Matt was like a crackling fire; his whole life he naturally attracted people to gather around him, open a beer and spend the evening laughing together." During the course of his too-brief life, as Matt's body weakened, his spirit strengthened: those who knew him encountered, beneath his humility and self-effacing sense of humor, astonishing reservoirs of perseverance and uncomplaining devotion to the finest principles, chief among which was his sense of duty to his family. Matt was loved, and is survived, by many, including his wife Sarah H. Poggi, M.D. (the couple met in medical school when their dissection cadavers in Gross Anatomy class happened to be adjacent); his daughters Eliza and Julia; his mother Patricia Poggi; his brothers Peter and Paul and their wives, Sandy and Mary Beth; and innumerable friends, former colleagues and patients. Matt was immediately preceded in death by his beloved cat Santino, and prior to that by his father Pete and his brother Patrick. Memorial contributions may be made to Matt's preferred cause, : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?type=tribute A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at St. John's Norwood Episcopal Church, 6701 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815. The church is about five blocks from the Bethesda metro, and parking is quite limited. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

