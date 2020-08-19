Matthew Hamer Rowley June 29, 1981 - July 29, 2020
Matthew Rowley died at home in Bethesda, MD at age 39. Born in Baltimore, he attended Montgomery County public schools and was a 1999 graduate of Walt Whitman High School. He received an associate degree from Dean College and a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Tampa. He was a public affairs specialist at the Federal Election Commission for almost 14 years. Matt is survived by his parents, James C. Rowley and Margaret J. Hamer of Bethesda and a host of loving cousins and friends. His ashes were interred August 14, 2020 in the Memorial Garden of St. John's Church, Norwood Parish, Chevy Chase, MD. A virtual memorial service is being planned. His friends have established the Matthew Rowley Memorial Fund https://cfncr.wufoo.com/forms/matthew-rowley-memorial-fund
to benefit community music and arts programs through the Greater Washington Community Foundation. Donations can be made online or to GWCF, PO Box 49010, Baltimore, MD 21297-4910, Matt Rowley Memorial Fund.