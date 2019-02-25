Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTHEW WALTER ANDERSON.



Matthew Walter Anderson

(Age 22)



Matthew passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A recent Magnum Cum Laude Graduate of University Southern California. Matthew was the beloved son of Leslie Strompf and Kevin Anderson; loving brother of Brandon and Danielle

Anderson; devoted grandson of Edith and Jan Strompf, Barbara and Norris Anderson, and Stan Kasson; nephew of Craig Strompf, Randi Klein, Dana and Warren Rosenfeld, Beth and David Burke; cousin of Justin and Devyn Klein, Jordan and Scott Rosenfeld, Elise, Gabriel, Harrison and Nicole Burke and Elena, Joe and Max Diamond; great grandson of Rose and Nate Diamond and Grace Grylick.

Memorial Service will be held at the King David National Funeral Home & National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042., Tuesday, February 26 at 12 noon.

Family and Friends will be received after the service at the home of Jan Strompf, 309 Oak Knoll Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. Shiva Service will be at 7 p.m. that evening at the same address.

Contributions may be made to / Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.