MATTHEW WOMACK

Matthew Womack entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Reverend Lawrence and Patricia Womack Sr., four siblings Lawrence Jr., Elkicha, Marcus and Maurice and host of loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. service at Agape Family Life Center, 5404 Old Temple Hills Rd., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Funeral services entrusted to Dunn & Sons Funeral Services.



