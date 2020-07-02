1/1
MATTHEW WOMACK
MATTHEW WOMACK  
Matthew Womack entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Reverend Lawrence and Patricia Womack Sr., four siblings Lawrence Jr., Elkicha, Marcus and Maurice and host of loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. service at Agape Family Life Center, 5404 Old Temple Hills Rd., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Funeral services entrusted to Dunn & Sons Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Agape Family Life Center
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Agape Family Life Center
Funeral services provided by
Dunn & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
5635 Eads Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
