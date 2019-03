Mattie Anita (Taylor) Alexander

(Age 91)



Passed away peacefully at her home in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. She was born in Goochland County, VA, on June 22, 1927 to Herman and Arnita Taylor. She was married to Dr. William J. Alexander (deceased) in 1954 and they raised three daughters, Denise Ann, Donna Marie, and Janet Yvette in Washington, DC. She was a DC Public Schools teacher, an ardent and faithful member of the New Bethel Baptist Church for decades, and a dedicated mother to her family whom she so much enjoyed. She is survived by her daughters, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews from coast-to-coast. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Homegoing services will be held at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001, on Friday, March 8, 2019, 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. service commencement. Interment will follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.