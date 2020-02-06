Mattie L. Bonner
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, January, 30, 2020. Loving sister of Tillie M. Bonner. Also survived by three sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Grace Bonner and Ruby Sears; one brother-in-law, Albert Sears, 17 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews, 26 great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, February 7 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 1201 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment George Washington Cemetery. Send condolences to