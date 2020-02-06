The Washington Post

MATTIE BONNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTIE BONNER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Mattie L. Bonner  

Peacefully passed away on Thursday, January, 30, 2020. Loving sister of Tillie M. Bonner. Also survived by three sisters-in-law, Charlotte and Grace Bonner and Ruby Sears; one brother-in-law, Albert Sears, 17 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews, 26 great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, February 7 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church, 1201 Rhode Island Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Interment George Washington Cemetery. Send condolences to
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.