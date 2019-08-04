

MATTIE W. DUNN (Age 96)



On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, of Elkridge, MD. Beloved wife of the late William Joseph Dunn, Jr.; mother of William J. Dunn, III and his wife, Susanne. Also survived by granddaughter, Taylor Noel Dunn. One of 11 children of Michael and Julia Megles, Mattie came to Washington D.C. in the early 1940's during WWII, along with two of her sisters to work for the Government, where she decided to pursue a career in nursing. She graduated in 1945 through the Catholic University nursing program, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity, all while maintaining her full time job with the Government. During her career, she worked as a nursing supervisor at Providence Hospital in Washington D.C., and Prince George's Hospital in Cheverly, MD, along with private duty nursing. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years in 1989. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Cross Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD, Tuesday, August 06, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.