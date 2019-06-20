The Washington Post

Mattie Heddings

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Heddings.
Service Information
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
20186
(540)-347-3431
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Midland Church of the Brethren
10434 Old Carolina Road
Midland, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MATTIE HEDDINGS  

Mattie Rankin Heddings, 93, of Catlett, VA passed away on June 18, 2019 at Catlett, VA. She was married to Frederick David Heddings. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Midland Church of the Brethren with interment in the Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Road, Midland, VA 22728 or Hospice of Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901; or Alzheimer?s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011
Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.