MATTIE HEDDINGS
Mattie Rankin Heddings, 93, of Catlett, VA passed away on June 18, 2019 at Catlett, VA. She was married to Frederick David Heddings. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Midland Church of the Brethren with interment in the Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Church of the Brethren, 10434 Old Carolina Road, Midland, VA 22728 or Hospice of Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901; or Alzheimer?s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011