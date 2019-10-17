The Washington Post

MATTIE McSWAIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTIE McSWAIN.
Service Information
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-882-2732
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MATTIE M. McSWAIN (Age 94)  

Beloved wife of the late Norman McSwain, beloved mother of Norwood and John McCoy, Hoyal McSwain and the Late Deborah Jones; grandmother and great grandmother to many, peacefully passed away early Monday morning, October 14, 2019. Mattie is best known as the day care director at Albright Memorial Church for 25 years. Her services will be held at The Word of God Baptist Church, 6513 Queens Chapel Road, University Park, Md. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Ronald Taylor, II Funeral Homes, 1722 North Capitol Street, Washington, DC 20002.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.