MATTIE M. McSWAIN (Age 94)
Beloved wife of the late Norman McSwain, beloved mother of Norwood and John McCoy, Hoyal McSwain and the Late Deborah Jones; grandmother and great grandmother to many, peacefully passed away early Monday morning, October 14, 2019. Mattie is best known as the day care director at Albright Memorial Church for 25 years. Her services will be held at The Word of God Baptist Church, 6513 Queens Chapel Road, University Park, Md. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Ronald Taylor, II Funeral Homes, 1722 North Capitol Street, Washington, DC 20002.