MATTIE NELSON
MATTIE ROSA NELSON  
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020 beloved wife of the late Clyde W. Nelson. Devoted mother of Janet Lofty, Clyde S., David Nelson, and the late Mark Nelson. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Nichole Shorts, Gillian Fambro, and Karma Dillard; nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12 Noon at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Rev. Brown, officiating. Online condolences may be made atwww.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
