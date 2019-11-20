

Mattie Williamson



Mattie Williamson passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene Williamson. Survived by her son, Donald Williamson and her two daughters, Gwendolyn Gordon (Alan) and Pamela Williamson; five grandchildren, Nicole Williamson, Dannielle Williamson, Christopher Williamson, Nicholas Gordon (Shanika), and Wesley Gordon; and two great-grandchildren. Services for Mrs.

Williamson will be at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE, Washington, DC, 20020, on Friday, November 22, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.