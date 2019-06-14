The Washington Post

Mattie Yvonne Womble peacefully transitioned in the mid-morning of June 6, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane in Laurel; Maryland surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves her husband, Jeffrey Alvin Womble to cherish her memory; as well as her three daughters, Alydia D. Golson, Monica C.W. Smack, and Nicole Davis (Kevin M. Davis); along with a whole host of extended family members, loved ones and friends. Services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home in Landover, MD. Viewing is at 9:30 a.m. and the Service is at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
