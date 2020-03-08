The Washington Post

MAUD PINKNEY

Guest Book
  • "Miss Maude was a treasure like the "pearl of great price"..."
    - Darlene Tipton
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD 20608
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Piney Parish
4535 Piney Church Road
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Maud Houston Pinkney  

Of Brandywine, Maryland passed from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph W. Pinkney and a son, Vernon. She is survived by her children Joseph, Jr. (Betsy), Floyd (Aretha), Phillip (Debra); and Rose Catherine. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Andre, Kira, Tanya, April, and three great-grandchildren Josiah, Victoria, Logan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maud was born July 12, 1928 to Phillip (deceased) and Rosa Emmaleane (deceased) Houston in Denton, Md. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Bowie State Teacher's college and a Master of Science degree in Library Science from University of Maryland. She started her teaching career in Baltimore County and then worked as a librarian and teacher in various schools throughout Southern Maryland. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Piney Parish, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 at 11 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.