

Maud Houston Pinkney



Of Brandywine, Maryland passed from this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph W. Pinkney and a son, Vernon. She is survived by her children Joseph, Jr. (Betsy), Floyd (Aretha), Phillip (Debra); and Rose Catherine. She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Andre, Kira, Tanya, April, and three great-grandchildren Josiah, Victoria, Logan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maud was born July 12, 1928 to Phillip (deceased) and Rosa Emmaleane (deceased) Houston in Denton, Md. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Bowie State Teacher's college and a Master of Science degree in Library Science from University of Maryland. She started her teaching career in Baltimore County and then worked as a librarian and teacher in various schools throughout Southern Maryland. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Piney Parish, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602 at 11 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD 20608.