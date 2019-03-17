Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUD ROBINSON.



MAUD FERRIS ROBINSON

April 15, 1922 - March 11, 2019



Born and raised in Connecticut, Maud Ferris grew up loving nature and the written word. She served her country and her community selflessly. With her considerable talents for civic involvement, she ensured that the residents of her beloved Town of Vienna could enjoy the natural environment, reading, and public service.

Upon her graduation from Smith College in 1944, she was recruited into the United States Navy (WAVES) and came to Washington, DC, to work as a code analyst. After WWII she moved to Charlottesville to marry her life's partner, Charles A. Robinson, Jr., in 1947. While Charlie attended UVA's School of Engineering, Maud attended the Law School for two years.

The Robinsons moved to Vienna, Virginia, in 1951. Over the next seven decades Maud was instrumental in shaping the community that Vienna is today. While Charlie served on Town Council and as Mayor, Maud was the consummate volunteer. As a member of several local civic groups, she led successful efforts to build a public library branch and a Community Center in Town, and worked to preserve Vienna's history and residential character. After Charlie died in 2000, Maud served on Vienna's Town Council in her own right for nine years. She initiated and championed the creation of a special zoning designation for undeveloped parkland, to preserve natural areas for public enjoyment. She considered its adoption one of her signature achievements.

After her retirement from Town Council, Maud gradually withdrew from public involvement. While she avidly followed Town affairs, she eschewed efforts to celebrate her contributions to Vienna. Following her wishes, burial will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the UVA School of Engineering Foundation. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: