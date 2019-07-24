MAUDENIA H. MAKINS
Maudenia Hereford Makins, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Ruth Hereford; her husband, Samuel Makins; two brothers and five sisters. She leaves to mourn her passing one devoted sister, Carolyn Hereford; brother Harvey Hereford; sister-in-law, Yvonne Hereford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation 9 a.m., Service 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.