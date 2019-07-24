The Washington Post

Maudenia Makins

Guest Book
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MAUDENIA H. MAKINS  

Maudenia Hereford Makins, of Washington, DC, transitioned from earthly labor to her heavenly reward on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Ruth Hereford; her husband, Samuel Makins; two brothers and five sisters. She leaves to mourn her passing one devoted sister, Carolyn Hereford; brother Harvey Hereford; sister-in-law, Yvonne Hereford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation 9 a.m., Service 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019
