Maureen Brady

Service Information
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
6900 River Road
Bethesda, DC
Notice
Maureen MacIntosh Brady (Reenie)  

On Saturday December 14, 2019, Maureen MacIntosh Brady (Reenie) of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Rupert J. Brady; loving mother of Rupert J. Brady, Jr., Laureen Brady Zegowitz (Stephen), Kevin Brady (Patty), Jeanine Patrice Brady (deceased at birth), Warren Brady (Diane), Jeanine Brady Hartnett (Michael), Jacqueline Brady Rada (Dave), Brian Brady (Kelly) and Barton Brady (Lynne); grandmother of Kyle and Keith Zegowitz; Kelly, Shannon, and Patrick Hartnett; Jack and Thomas Rada; Erin, Megan, Miranda, Nick, Cooper, Jocelyn, Cailin and Maia Brady. Friends may call at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday December 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: St. Bartholomew Catholic Church or to Catholic Charities. Please sign the family guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 17, 2019
