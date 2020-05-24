Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN FINN. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Send Flowers Notice

FINN MAUREEN FINN Maureen Elizabeth (Maltby) Finn of Annandale, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on May 18, 2020. A devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, Maureen was born in Syracuse, New York on April 11, 1937 to Leon James Maltby and Elizabeth Johanna (Kinsella) Maltby. She attended Le Moyne College and earned a degree in Mathematics. Following graduation in 1958, Maureen taught math at Solvay High School and later at Hazard Street Middle School. On September 17, 1960, she married her college sweetheart Robert Michael Finn. Maureen moved to Annandale in 1975 where she spent many happy years raising her family, supporting her children's extensive interests whether it was science fairs and math competition; baseball and softball games; or flute performances and scouting. One of the great joys of her life was spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. With them she shared her keen sense of humor; her love of learning; and, the importance of poise, grace, and compassion. She enjoyed keeping her mind active with puzzles, reading, and spirited conversation and was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Michael, and her son Kevin Francis. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Elizabeth (Edwin Binczewski); sons Michael Vincent (Sujata) and James Robert (Rebecca); grandsons Erik Edison Binczewski and Sean Michael Finn; granddaughters Laura Elizabeth Binczewski, Anjali Mhatre Finn, and Hanna Caroline Finn; and brother, James (Charlotte) Maltby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The family extends deep appreciation to the kind staff of First Light Home Care of Springfield who have helped care for Maureen for the past several years. A private graveside service will be held on June 2, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia. Please visit

