

Maureen Elizabeth GevLin (Age 72)



Of Washington, DC, beloved wife, mother, and sister, died peacefully Monday, November 25, 2019 at home in Washington, DC. Born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late James and Helen Gevlin, she graduated in 1965 from the Mary Louis Academy in New York, and from LeMoyne College in 1969. She graduated in 1972 from Harvard Law School, cum laude, where she met her husband, Charles E. Roh, Jr. "Chip". She was an assistant special prosecutor under Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force, 1973-1975. After a number of years spent raising her children, she resumed her legal career at a small firm in Washington, DC. She later spent 15 joyous years as a volunteer school docent for the National Gallery of Art. In addition to Chip, her husband of 48 years, she leaves her three children, C. Michael Roh and his wife Sara Clevering of Winchester, M.A., Colleen E. Roh Sinzdak and her husband Gerard of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Katriana G. Roh of Washington, DC. She is also survived by four grandchildren, C. Elliot Roh, O. Henry Roh, Cole J. Sinzdak and Rory E. Sinzdak. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 5949 Western Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , or to a .