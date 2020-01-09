

MAUREEN MARR KIDWELL



Maureen Marr Kidwell, the last of the Marr girls, went to join her sisters, Patricia and Nancy, and her brothers, Mike and Tom, in Heaven on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born April 23, 1933 in Providence, RI, Maureen was the daughter of the late Royle and Julia (O'Leary) Marr. She is now in the loving embrace of her mother, who went to Heaven when Maureen was just two years young. Maureen leaves behind her loving spouse of 66 years, Richard Kidwell. She is also survived by five children, Rick (Candy), Kevin (Diana), Royle, Julie Engle (Chris) and Karen Beck (Tom); seven grandchildren, Ryan, Kelley (Luke), Sean (Jess), Christopher, Felipe (Christina), Brendan and Mary (Alexandra); four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maureen's greatest joy in life was being with her family. She enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and gardening. She was a devoted volunteer as an ombudsman for Montgomery County nursing homes, as well as volunteering at her church and her children's schools. She was a Eucharistic Minister who took communion to those who were homebound. Maureen's employment over the years included NOL, Montgomery County Public Schools, St. Bernadette's rectory and The Academy of the Holy Names. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. In keeping with Maureen's care and concern for the less fortunate (Matthew 25:35-36), in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seton Outreach Center, 226 East Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.