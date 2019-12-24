Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN LOUGHNEY. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD 20814-3501 (301)-652-2200 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church 15661 Norbeck Blvd Silver Spring , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

LOUGHNEY MAUREEN ANTONIA DOHERTY LOUGHNEY Passed away on December 21, 2019, after a long illness. She will be missed by her family and friends whose lives she touched over the past 87 years. Maureen was born December 18, 1932, in the Bronx and moved to Neversink, NY, in the 1940s when her father Charlie led Catskill Aqueduct construction projects for the New York City Board of Water Supply. In 1952 the family settled into their home in Liberty, NY, known to many as Rosary Hill-a wonderful place that smelled of pine needles and sat next to a blueberry covered mountain. Maureen was a Registered Dietician. She attended Liberty High School, where she graduated with honors and received her B. S. from Marywood University in Scranton, PA. Following graduation, Maureen interned at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, then moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Washington Clinic and later at the National Institute of Health. Maureen first met Tom Loughney on a blind date for her senior prom and was reintroduced to him several years later by their dear friends Addie and Joe Loftus. They married in 1962 and lived in Washington, DC until 1967 when the family moved to Middletown, NJ. Middletown is where Maureen opened her own consulting business specializing in personal health and providing nutritional consulting services at numerous nursing homes across Monmouth County. Maureen and Tom lived in Middletown for over 40 years, where they raised their family and were active members of Saint Mary's Parish. They moved to Silver Spring, MD, in 2008. Maureen is preceded to heaven by her beloved husband Tom, her parents Charlie and Lucille, and brother Jim. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen and Eileen; her loving children Tom (Melissa), Mike (Bridget), Dan (Mary), Maureen (Dan); and her grandchildren Tom, Matt, Molly, Daniel, Jack, Kate, Celia, Abby, Gus, and Luke. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment will take place this summer at Harvey's Lake, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Maureen's name to the Medical/Surgical Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital via online at http://www.www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

LOUGHNEY MAUREEN ANTONIA DOHERTY LOUGHNEY Passed away on December 21, 2019, after a long illness. She will be missed by her family and friends whose lives she touched over the past 87 years. Maureen was born December 18, 1932, in the Bronx and moved to Neversink, NY, in the 1940s when her father Charlie led Catskill Aqueduct construction projects for the New York City Board of Water Supply. In 1952 the family settled into their home in Liberty, NY, known to many as Rosary Hill-a wonderful place that smelled of pine needles and sat next to a blueberry covered mountain. Maureen was a Registered Dietician. She attended Liberty High School, where she graduated with honors and received her B. S. from Marywood University in Scranton, PA. Following graduation, Maureen interned at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, then moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Washington Clinic and later at the National Institute of Health. Maureen first met Tom Loughney on a blind date for her senior prom and was reintroduced to him several years later by their dear friends Addie and Joe Loftus. They married in 1962 and lived in Washington, DC until 1967 when the family moved to Middletown, NJ. Middletown is where Maureen opened her own consulting business specializing in personal health and providing nutritional consulting services at numerous nursing homes across Monmouth County. Maureen and Tom lived in Middletown for over 40 years, where they raised their family and were active members of Saint Mary's Parish. They moved to Silver Spring, MD, in 2008. Maureen is preceded to heaven by her beloved husband Tom, her parents Charlie and Lucille, and brother Jim. She is survived by her sisters Kathleen and Eileen; her loving children Tom (Melissa), Mike (Bridget), Dan (Mary), Maureen (Dan); and her grandchildren Tom, Matt, Molly, Daniel, Jack, Kate, Celia, Abby, Gus, and Luke. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD. Interment will take place this summer at Harvey's Lake, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Maureen's name to the Medical/Surgical Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital via online at http://www. giving.medstarhealth.org/loughney Please view and sign the online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close