The Washington Post

MAUREEN NARDONE (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN NARDONE.
Service Information
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-241-7402
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
7506 St. Philip's Court
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MAUREEN PHILOMENA NARDONE  

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 of Falls Church, Virginia. Formerly of Boston, Massachusetts. Wife of the late John R. Nardone. Loving mother of Lisa Nardone. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Friends may call at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. On Tuesday, August 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Philip Catholic Church, 7506 St Philip's Court, Falls Church, VA, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Interment National Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.