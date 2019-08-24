MAUREEN PHILOMENA NARDONE
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 of Falls Church, Virginia. Formerly of Boston, Massachusetts. Wife of the late John R. Nardone. Loving mother of Lisa Nardone. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Friends may call at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. On Tuesday, August 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St Philip Catholic Church, 7506 St Philip's Court, Falls Church, VA, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Interment National Memorial Park.