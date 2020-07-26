

Maureen L. Raphael (Age 71)

Of Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 after suffering several strokes in recent weeks. Maureen was born November 9, 1948 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late William and Kathleen Manglitz. She was a graduate of Regina High School and the University of Maryland. Throughout her life, Maureen enjoyed the arts, equine sports and spending time with her beloved son and granddaughter. She developed her passion (and skill) for crosswords and puzzles from her maternal grandmother and mother.Surviving her is her son, Scott Raphael, wife, Heather, granddaughter, Sarah, brothers, Michael Manglitz (Janet), Kevin Manglitz (Kim), Stephen Manglitz, Gregory Manglitz (Kristine), and sister, Kathleen Hession (James). Maureen was predeceased in death by two brothers, Christopher Manglitz and Philip Manglitz. Maureen was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. At the request of Maureen, cremation will take place after organ donations. She would be pleased to know someone may regain sight from her donation. A memorial will be held at some point in the future when family and friends can attend. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider donations to The Susan G. Komen Foundation (Maureen was a recent breast cancer survivor), or to Meals on Wheels of Central MD, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store