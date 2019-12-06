Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN SIEVERS. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 (301)-762-3939 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 View Map Send Flowers Notice

SIEVERS MAUREEN HUMMEL SIEVERS Of Potomac, MD passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 71, eight months after her initial lymphoma diagnosis. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert H. Sievers, her sister Beverly Dawne Lepore, and daughter Jennifer L. Sievers. She was step mother to Kirk R. Sievers, Allison J. Anderson; and J. Paige Hanks. She was known as "Gran" to 11 step-grandchildren. Maureen and Robert met at a singles dance. She was quite the dancer in her younger days, and immediately caught Robert's eye. She has been his sweetheart ever since! Maureen was born on September 28, 1948 to Carl and LaVerne Hummel of Union, New Jersey. She attended Union High School and graduated in 1966 and went on to attend Trenton State College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Elementary Education in May 1970. She had a passion for teaching young children and had Teaching Credentials in California, Oklahoma and Maryland. Most recently she taught first grade at Norwood School in Bethesda, Maryland for 16 years before retiring in 2014. Outside of teaching she loved to scrapbook and do genealogy research. She was a very organized person with a close attention to detail in everything she did. More recently, Maureen developed an interest in philanthropy, putting her research skills to work supporting nonprofits. She loved spending time at the family beach house in Bethany Beach, Delaware, doing puzzles, soaking up the sun, and entertaining family and close friends. Maureen enjoyed listening to the music of her youth, playing Words with Friends with her daughter on her cell phone in the evenings, and writing lists. Those who knew her in her younger days would never believe that she had grown to love - and even pet - several "grand-dogs!" She will be missed by all that knew her, but never forgotten in our hearts. Maureen is finally reunited in Heaven with her beloved father whom she adored, but she lost when she was still a teenager, and her beloved mother whom she lost sixteen years ago. To celebrate Maureen's life and to have a chance to say a final goodbye, a viewing will be held at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, Maryland on Thursday December 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A private family burial will be held in New Jersey. Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

