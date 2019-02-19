Maureen Stewart

MAUREEN C. STEWART  

Departed on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Stewart and loving friend, Richard A. Simms. She is survived by her loving son, Lloyd A. Simms; mother, Anna M. Stewart; four brothers, Lynwood Robinson, Kenneth, Arthur and Timothy Stewart; five sisters, Loyce McCannon, Patricia Brown, Donna Stewart-Moore, Annette Stewart and Geraldine Mitchell and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1600 Morris Rd., SE, Washington, DC 20020. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2019
