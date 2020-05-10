Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

VAN EMMERIK MAUREEN CARTY VAN EMMERIK December 13,1932 - May 2, 2020 Maureen Carty van Emmerik peacefully slipped away from us on May 2, 2020. She wouldn't want this to get around, but she was 87 years young. She told us many times that she had lived a full life and was at peace with moving on. We will miss her dearly. Maureen was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 13, 1932 to Patrick and Violet Carty. Two brothers, Brian and Kevin, soon came along, but tragically both left this world when they were young. She is reunited with all of them now! After graduating from Ladycliff College in New York, she married her high school sweetheart Allen van Emmerik, in her hometown of Amityville, NY on December 26, 1955. They moved to Washington, DC so he could attend law school at Georgetown University. Three children quickly filled their days and nights. She was passionate about being a mom and being a teacher. She balanced both with flare. Maureen graduated from the Washington Montessori Institute in the early 60's and went on to own and operate the Farrell Montessori School in Bethesda, Maryland for 31 years. She was justifiably proud of this achievement and so were her children. Maureen had a zest for life that few could match. She had a wonderful marriage to Jim Schwartz during the eighties. A consummate extrovert, she often made a memorable first impression on those she would meet. Many of those first encounters lead to long-lasting and fulfilling relationships during the rest of her life. She loved to entertain her beloved family and friends from her beautiful home overlooking the MacArthur Reservoir. She loved safaris, traveling the world, and quieter times at the beach with a good book. She especially loved being out on the water sailing. She was proud of being a "boutique Irish Catholic" and maintained season tickets to the ballet, symphony, and opera. Where else could she don her unique but elegant wardrobe, complete with hat and gloves? Her family knows that Maureen had a special place in her heart for Dave Wigodsky her constant companion in the last year of her life and all her beloved friends at Riderwood. She would also thank Lesline Fogam for her tireless dedication. She is survived by her three children and their families who she loved very much. Brian, wife Margaret, and daughter Kara van Emmerik of Sedgwick, ME; Tara van Emmerik, husband Tom, and son Evan Carcaterra of Rockville, MD; and Mark, wife Jeanne, daughter Alex, and sons Justin and Cody van Emmerik of Ellicott City, MD. The family plans to hold a memorial celebration for their dear mom and grandmother at some time in the future when conditions permit. For full obituary, information on the celebration, and to view and sign the family guest book, please see: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.

