Maureen Williams
MAUREEN JANE WILLIAMS  
Maureen Jane Williams, 77, a resident of Davidsonville, MD died on Wednesday, October 28,2020 at her home. Born on May 5, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late William and Margaret Rasmussen, Maureen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Trinity College. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and the Department of Health and Human Services and was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville. Maureen's husband, William Laski passed away a few hours after Maureen, also on October 28. She is survived by her children, Robert (Lisa) Williams of Seward, NE, Michael (Sue) Williams of Arlington, VA and Christopher (Ricki) Williams of Centreville, VA; her sister, Eileen (John) Verna of Washington, DC; her grandchildren, Thomas, Drew, Danny, Nicole, Risa and Madeline Williams; her former husband, Thomas Williams and five great-grandchildren. Maureen was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Williams. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's local church. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 30, 2020.
