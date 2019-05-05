

MAURICE MARSOLAIS (Age 88)

ALICE MARSOLAIS (Age 94)



Maurice Marsolais passed away on January 13, 2019, followed by his wife Alice on April 13, 2019. Maurice and Alice were residents of Fairfax City since December 1969.

Maurice was born August 31, 1930 in Monroe, WA and graduated in 1956 from St. Mary's College, Moraga, CA with a BA in Psychology, followed by a career in social work. His favorite position as Job Corps counselor in the 1960's in Sonora, CA, ended with the center's closure in 1969, resulting in moving the family to the Washington, DC area for program development work with the U.S. Department of HEW. Later a program analyst for D.C. Department. of Employment Services, he retired in 1987.

Alice Marsolais was born February 4, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Washington High School and held secretarial positions with Northwestern Mutual and the YMCA. She left Milwaukee for San Francisco in the early 1950's, where she met Maurice. The couple were married in 1957 in the old St. Mary's Cathedral, San Francisco, CA. After moving in 1969 to Fairfax, Alice worked more than 20 years for Fairfax Hospital in various clerical and secretarial positions until retirement. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church of Fairfax since 1970, active in its volunteer efforts later in life.

Maurice and Alice are survived by their children, David Marsolais of Herndon, VA; Monica Widoff (John) of Alexandria, VA; Marianne Marsolais (Ed VanderHoeven) of Springfield, VA; and grandsons, Marty VanderHoeven of New Orleans, LA, and Peter VanderHoeven of Springfield, VA.

A memorial service followed by reception will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 3810 Meredith Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.