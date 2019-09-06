The Washington Post

MAURICE BANKS Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Maurice Banks. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th St. NE,
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th St. NE
Washington, DC
Notice
MAURICE A. BANKS, JR. (Age 89)  

On August 28, 2019, Maurice peacefully went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne; one daughter, Orne and two sons, Maurice III and Layard; six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th St. NE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
