MAURICE A. BANKS, JR. (Age 89)
On August 28, 2019, Maurice peacefully went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne; one daughter, Orne and two sons, Maurice III and Layard; six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th St. NE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.