The Washington Post

MAURICE "John" CARROLL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAURICE "John" CARROLL.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
6400 Nativity Lane,
Burke, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MAURICE JOHN CARROLL  
"John" (Age 53)  

Of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved son of Maurice and Renate Carroll. Cherished brother of Christine (Bruce) Wardinski and James (Caroline) Carroll. Dear uncle of Scott, Brandon, Tyler Wardinski and Alex, Mark, John Carroll and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the ServiceSource Foundation in honor of John Carroll. Contributions may be made online at servicesource.org/donate or sent to the Foundation at 10467 White Granite Drive, Oakton, VA 22124.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.