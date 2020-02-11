MAURICE JOHN CARROLL
"John" (Age 53)
Of Springfield, VA passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved son of Maurice and Renate Carroll. Cherished brother of Christine (Bruce) Wardinski and James (Caroline) Carroll. Dear uncle of Scott, Brandon, Tyler Wardinski and Alex, Mark, John Carroll and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the ServiceSource Foundation in honor of John Carroll. Contributions may be made online at servicesource.org/donate
or sent to the Foundation at 10467 White Granite Drive, Oakton, VA 22124.