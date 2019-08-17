

MAURICE C. Cï¿½ï¿½TÉ "Moe"



Maurice "Moe" C. Cï¿½ï¿½té passed away August 12, 2019 in Washington, DC with family by his side. Moe was born in Providence, RI. the son of the late Conrad and Marguerite (St. George) Cï¿½ï¿½té. He was on active duty four years in the U.S. Air Force before attending Northeastern University. He had a long rewarding career with Hewlett Packard eventually retiring from HP's spin-off Agilent Technologies in 2000. His lifelong passion was music. He sang in and directed choir from his teen years. He served for many years in the music ministry of St. Paul Catholic Church, Damascus, Md. In retirement, he was a member of the Frederick Catactones Barbershop chorus and lead singer for the Friends R Four quartet.

Throughout their marriage, Moe and Bonnie enjoyed traveling throughout Canada, Europe and Caribbean islands where they would sail and snorkel.

After moving to the Delaware shore area, Moe became an Extraordinary Minister of Communion for St. Jude Catholic Church, Lewes and Volunteer Chaplain for Tunnell Cancer Center, Rehoboth Beach. Without a doubt, Moe's generous and loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Moe was devoted to his wife Bonnie Boyle Cï¿½ï¿½té. He was a loving father to David (Kristin) Cï¿½ï¿½té, Karen (Rev. Peter) Balkas, Peter (Heather) Cï¿½ï¿½té, Brian (Kim O.) Barbour, Patrick (Kim R.) Barbour and adoring grandfather of nine. He is survived by his brother, Richard Cï¿½ï¿½té (Sandra) of Providence, RI. and sister, Paulette Dugas (Gerald) of Falmouth, Me. His youngest sister, Louise Flynn, passed away January of this year.

Visitation will be Monday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. prior to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Matthew's Cathedral, 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dematha Catholic High Scholarship Fund for Immigrants, 4313 Madison St. Hyattsville, MD. 20781.