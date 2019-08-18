MAURICE P. FLETCHER (Age 72)
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife, Gloria Savoy; parents Joseph "Buster" and Sarah "Pearl" Fletcher; daughter, Sherry Proctor and three brothers, Marvin, Joseph A. and Thomas. He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters, Mildred Diggs, Mary Carter (Francis, Jr.), Frances Hicks and Dorothy Fletcher; two daughters, Shantel Judd (Anthony, Jr.) and Patrise Stewart; four stepchildren, Candice, Cherie, Ricky and Tonyah; five grandchildren, LaQuita, Ieshia, Tekeyah (Kevin) Brandon and Corrin; eight great-grandchildren, Jakari Janiya, Noah, Arielle, Juelz, Gennady, Giselle and Niko. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27 at 11:30 a.m. Services at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 14908 Main St., Upper Marlboro, MD.