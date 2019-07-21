MAURICE FLOOD
"Maury" (Age 79)
Formerly of Annandale, Maury died peacefully at his Florida home on May 26, 2019, with his wife of 42 years, Maureen Connors, at his side. At age 18, he entered the Catholic Order of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity. Ordained in 1966, Maury served parishes in Ohio and Mississippi, resigning from the priesthood in 1971. Devoted to affordable housing issues, he was one of the founding directors of Catholics For Housing of Northern Virginia. He and Maureen volunteered as missionaries in Apartheid era rural South Africa. Maury is survived by his wife, six siblings and their spouses, four siblings-in-law and their spouses, 23 nieces and nephews, and 26 grand-nephews and nieces. A service of remembrance will be held at Creative Cauldron, 410 S. Maple Ave., Falls Church, VA 22046 on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m. Donations in his name may be made to From Mission to Mission at missiontomission.org
or to Catholics for Housing of Northern Virginia at https://cfhva.org
.