MAURICE A. HARRIS, SR.
On Friday, April 5, 2019, he passed on peaceably to eternal rest. He is survived by his wife, Agnes; son, Maurice A. Harris Jr.; daughter, Tanya Perry; son-in-law, Michael Perry; sisters, Rosemary Harris and Maria Mercer; grand-daughter, Natalia McGee; great-grandson, Harper Lyles; one sister-in-law, Veronica Harris, two brothers-in-law, Frank Bullard, Jr. and Jimmy Person and other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mt Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike Forestville, MD on April 15, 2019. The viewing starts at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.