Of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on October 7, 2020. Born on April 8, 1963, he was the son of the late Sydney Columbus Kay and Roberta Fletcher. Maurice loved to spend his time fishing and gardening.He is survived by his longtime companion, Denise Harding; one daughter, LaQueshia Jackson; three sons, Maurice Pheney, Byron Harding, and Maurice Johnson Jr.; grandchildren, Marquavious Kackley, Zahria Jackson, and Xavier Jackson Jeffreys; siblings: Skip (Myra) Johnson, Billy Johnson and Faye (Joe) Prioleau; and a dear friend, Charlene Harding. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to