

MAURICE LEATHERMAN



On July 7, 2019, Maurice "Rip" Leatherman passed away at the age of 92. Maurice was born on September 5, 1926, in Morgantown, WV, to Noah and Olive Leatherman. He graduated from Morgantown High School and enlisted in the Merchant Marines, where he served in the Pacific Arena during WW II. Maurice married his childhood sweetheart Betty Maust in 1953, and they had one child, Wayne. Maurice was employed at the U.S. Government Printing Office, in Washington, DC, and retired from there.

Maurice had many hobbies, some of which included watching sports and rooting for West Virginia University and the Redskins. He enjoyed playing bridge, golf, square dancing, and traveling the world. He was a life member of The VFW and The American Legion, a member of the Elks, Moose, Fleet Reserve and The Smithsonian Institution. He was an avid reader and had a great appreciation for the arts, especially poetry and music. To Rip, the glass was always half full. His goal was to leave those he encountered feeling better after he conversed with them.

Rip was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Olive, wife Betty, son Wayne, brother Marshall and long time friend Anita Sherman. He is survived by his sister-in-law Ellen Leatherman, niece Lynn Leatherman Lybrand (Steve) and son Stephen, and nephews Kent Leatherman (Beth) and daughter Briana Leatherman Meeks (Tim and daughter Monroe) and son Aaron Leatherman, and Jeff Leatherman (Melissa) and sons Reed and Neal.

A celebration of Rip's life will be held at 2 p.m., on September 7, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1901 Iverson St., Temple Hills, MD 20748. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Highland Park United Methodist Church, 209 Ridgely Road, Morgantown, WV 26505.