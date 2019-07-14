

Reverend monsignor Maurice Vincent O'Connell

August 23, 1944 - July 11, 2019



A native of Washington, DC. The son of the late Maurice O'Connell, Jr. and the late Frances Crory O'Connell. Brother of Margaret O'Connell McLaughlin, the late Marie O'Connell Walburn and the late Maureen O'Connell Thompson. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews and dear cousin and friend to countless others. Maury attended St. Bernard's School, Dematha and Bladensburg High Schools. He pursued seminary studies Salvatorian Seminary, Saint Nazianz, WI and St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA. Monsignor O'Connell was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of Washington on May 13, 1972. His pastoral assignments included St. Camillus Parish, Silver Spring, St. Bernard's in Riverdale, and St. Michael's, Ridge, and chaplain in Good Counsel High School where he was affectionately known as "Father O.' He spent two years in South American pursuing Spanish language studies. He was named a Monsignor in 2006 by Pope Benedict XVI. He has served as a member and president of the Archdiocesan School Board. He was a member of the Catholic Historical Society. He co-authored a high school textbook, The Church Through History. He was involved with Separated and Divorced Catholics of the Archdiocese of Washington. He served as a chaplain on numerous cruise ships since 1973, traveling throughout the world. He was treasured as a gifted storyteller. He avidly researched genealogy of his family from Maurice and Ellen Lynch O'Connell who emigrated from Ireland to America in 1841. Monsignor O'Connell retired in 2011 and resided as a Senior Priest at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament until his death. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 17 at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 5949 Western Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20015. Viewing from 3:15 to 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Mass at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, July 18, viewing 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.