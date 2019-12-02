The Washington Post

MAURICE POTOSKY  

On Saturday, November 30, 2019, MAURICE POTOSKY of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Charlotte Manius Potosky. Devoted father of Irene Hechler, Ann (Gilbert) Weiner, Joseph (Elaine) Potosky, and Elisabeth (Dana) Thibeau. Loving grandfather of Aimee Hechler, Rebecca and Scott (Leila) Weiner, Benjamin, Samuel and Ilana Potosky and Sarah and David Thibeau. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Shaare Tefila Section, Adelphi, MD. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the late residence through Thursday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2019
