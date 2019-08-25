

Maurice Edward Vineyard



On Sunday, August 18, 2019 Maurice Edward Vineyard, (Jack) devoted husband, father and grandfather gently passed away. He was 84.

Jack was born in Maryville, TN on June 10, 1935 to Lillian (Trotter) and Murray Vineyard. He attended Business College in Knoxville, TN before enlisting in the USAF. Jack worked in the Chaplin's Office while serving in the Philippines and Korea. He went on to attend and graduate from the Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC where he became an ordained Methodist Minister.

While still in Tennessee, Jack met the love of his life. Mayme Hudson Carmichael asked him to a Sadie Hawkins Dance and there began a true love story that would last for 64 years of marriage. Jack and Hudson had two children, Stephen John Vineyard and Shannon Jean (Vineyard) Priddy.

During his long career in the Ministry Jack served many parishioners with grace, love, and always humor. He had a quick easy laugh that would fill a room, and he never met a Dad Joke he didn't like. Jack enjoyed performing his one man show in which he portrayed Mark Twain.

After his retirement, Jack and Hudson enjoyed spending their next 20 years in "The Woods", in Hedgesville WV before moving to Gaithersburg, MD in 2017.

Jack is survived by his wife, Hudson, their son, Stephen and wife, Lucy, their daughter, Shannon and husband, Michael Priddy, and grandchildren, Tifini, Shane, Blake, Brooke and Brock.