

Maurvene DeBerry Williams



On February 9, 2019, Maurvene DeBerry Williams was called to eternal rest. Born on October 13, 1944, in Raleigh, NC, Maurvene moved to Washington, DC, in 1969 and began a prestigious career at the Library of Congress. It was at the Library that she met Nathaniel Williams, whom she married on October 3, 1970, at Turner Memorial AME Church. Maurvene retired from the Library after 41 years of stellar service. In retirement, she spent several years performing with the MC Steppers, a senior dance group, and was an avid reader and volunteer at her local senior center. Cherished and loved, she is survived by her dear husband, Nathaniel; her beloved mother, Margaret Baker DeBerry, of Cary, NC; her devoted sister, Margot DeBerry Hart (Dale), of Cary, NC; and many family members, friends, and long-standing neighbors. A celebration of Maurvene's life will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD. Visitation at 10 a.m.; service to follow at 11 a.m.