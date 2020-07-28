1/
MAURY ROSENBLATT
MAURY ROSENBLATT  
On Saturday, July 25, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Elaine Rosenblatt; devoted father of Esther (Jason) Rosenblatt Newman, Hayley (Jeff) Jacobson and Richard (Allison) Rosenblatt; loving grandfather of Scott, Lana, Madeleine, Josh, Brian, Todd and Kevin. Graveside services were held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village at Rockville. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
