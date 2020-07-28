MAURY ROSENBLATT
On Saturday, July 25, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Elaine Rosenblatt; devoted father of Esther (Jason) Rosenblatt Newman, Hayley (Jeff) Jacobson and Richard (Allison) Rosenblatt; loving grandfather of Scott, Lana, Madeleine, Josh, Brian, Todd and Kevin. Graveside services were held at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Village at Rockville. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com