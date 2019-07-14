The Washington Post

MAVIS HARRELSON

Guest Book
Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Brandenburg
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
2914 Brandenburg
Washington, DC
Notice
Mavis Darnell HarrelsoN  

On July 9, 2019; of Washington DC, beloved wife of Earnest Harrelson (deceased) for 67 years. Devoted mother of Gregory Harrelson and Cheryl Denise Noble. She is survived by one sister, Gertrude Harrelson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service on Tuesday, July 16, viewing 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Brandenburg, NE, Washington, DC. Internment at Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to HORTON

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
