Mavis Darnell HarrelsoN
On July 9, 2019; of Washington DC, beloved wife of Earnest Harrelson (deceased) for 67 years. Devoted mother of Gregory Harrelson and Cheryl Denise Noble. She is survived by one sister, Gertrude Harrelson; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service on Tuesday, July 16, viewing 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Brandenburg, NE, Washington, DC. Internment at Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to HORTON