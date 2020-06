Or Copy this URL to Share



Mavis Smith Lawson (Age 93)

Quietly on May 21, 2020, Mavis Smith Lawson departed this earthly life. Mavis is survived by her devoted daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lawson; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one special cousin, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation June 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd, NE.



