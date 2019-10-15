The Washington Post

MAX BERNHARDT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX BERNHARDT.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MAX G. BERNHARDT  

On Sunday, October 13, 2019, MAX G. BERNHARDT of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith Bernhardt. Devoted father of David (Debbie), Rachel and Benjamin (Angela) Bernhardt. Dear brother of Bill (Elizabeth) Bernhardt, Deborah (Solomon) Mowshowitz and the late Henry (Lenore) and the late Joseph (Miriam) Bernhardt. Loving grandfather of Brooke, Celia and Catrina Bernhardt. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood or to Habonim-Dror Camp Moshava. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.