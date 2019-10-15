MAX G. BERNHARDT
On Sunday, October 13, 2019, MAX G. BERNHARDT of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith Bernhardt. Devoted father of David (Debbie), Rachel and Benjamin (Angela) Bernhardt. Dear brother of Bill (Elizabeth) Bernhardt, Deborah (Solomon) Mowshowitz and the late Henry (Lenore) and the late Joseph (Miriam) Bernhardt. Loving grandfather of Brooke, Celia and Catrina Bernhardt. Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood or to Habonim-Dror Camp Moshava. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.