MAX BOYARSKY (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohr Kodesh Congregation
8300 Meadowbrook Lane
Chevy Chase, DC
Shiva
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
the residence of Karen and Bruce Levenson
Notice
Max BOYARSKY  

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Max Boyarsky, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Irene Boyarsky, devoted father of Andrea (Harvey) Boyarsky-Maisel and Karen (Bruce) Levenson, cherished grandfather of Adam, Nicole, Scott, Brian and Michael, adoring great-grandfather of Blake, Sasha, Owen, Braden, Marin, Taylor, Hugo and Quentin. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Lane, Chevy Chase, MD. Interment Judean Memorial Garden, Olney, MD. The family will be observing shiva at the residence of Karen and Bruce Levenson Friday afternoon and at 7 p.m Saturday evening. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to JSSA Hospice. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
